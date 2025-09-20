Charlie Kirk had a secret meeting with controversial figure days before shooting; details out

A secret meeting between Charlie Kirk and a controversial figure was shown in a new documentary, which dropped days after the conservative political commentator's assassination. Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, has been arrested in the shooting of Charlie Kirk.(X/@TaylorRMarshall)

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. In the documentary which released, the Turning Point USA founder can be seen discussing culture and politics with Candace Owens, and rapper Kanye West or Ye, back in 2018.

What Charlie Kirk and Kanye West or Ye discussed

The new documentary, titled In Whose Name?, was shot mostly on iPhone by Nico Ballesteros, a first-time filmmaker. He followed Ye across six years as the performer's career spiraled into controversy and conspiracies, The Sun reported.

Amidst all this, Ye met with Kirk and Owens, who was the communications director of TPUSA at the time. The documentary reportedly showed Kirk sitting quietly for the most part while Owens and Ye had a passionate discussion about their experience being Black public figures.

The documentary came out on September 19, nine days after Kirk was slain. Ballesteros spoke to New York Post about its release, saying “It’s unfortunate, and may they rest in peace, but there are people in the film who are no longer here with us.”

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, has been arrested in the shooting case, and is being charged with murder. If convicted, Robinson could be facing the death penalty.

What's next for TPUSA?

Erika Kirk, wife of Charlie, was unanimously elected on Thursday as the new CEO of Turning Point USA, the group Kirk founded to galvanize young voters to Republican causes.

“Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA,” TPUSA said in a statement.

Electing Erika comes at a time when the future of TPUSA and its role in turning out young voters in next year's congressional midterm elections has come under intense scrutiny since Kirk was murdered.

(With Reuters inputs)