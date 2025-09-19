Charlie Kirk was rushed to hospital with SUV doors open after being shot; Frank Turek reveals why

Frank Turek, a Christian apologist and author, shared his firsthand account of the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. In a new podcast episode titled The Greatness of Charlie Kirk: An Eyewitness Account of His Life and Martyrdom, Turek described being mere feet away from Kirk during the assassination and the frantic rush to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was remembered during a prayer vigil following his assassination. (REUTERS)

Turek recalls the day of Kirk's assassination

Turek reflected on his relationship as he recalled when Kirk first reached out to him years ago for mentorship in Christian apologetics during the podcast. Their relationship blossomed, and eventually, Turek came to regard him as his son.

On the morning of the event, Turek accompanied Kirk and his team on the drive to Utah Valley University, strategising potential student questions and refining their answers. They arrived at the outdoor venue after a brief stop to address a local entrepreneur group, as reported by The New York Post.

Kirk immediately began interacting with the crowd, getting pictures taken with his supporters and tossing hats into the lively audience. Turek shared that he was concerned about safety with all the nearby buildings, but Kirk was very confident in his security detail and the local police detail.

He shared that he was only 30 feet away and was excited as he called family members to share it, as Kirk was answering a question about transgender violence. He heard the sound of the shot and watched him fall backwards. Turek said, “I’m still on the phone, and my daughter-in-law told me these were the first words out of my mouth, ‘No, no, no, no, no.' If your son got hit, what would you do?… I got in the car because if there was any way I could save him, I had to do something,” as per the news outlet.

Turek reveals why SUV's door was open on way to hospital

Following the gunshot, Turek and the security detail jumped into the SUV as they rushed to the hospital while performing CPR and praying. He explained, "Charlie’s so tall, we can’t close the door. We drove four miles… all the way to the hospital with the door open.” Turek added that he kept yelling, "Come on, Charlie! Come on! Come on!”

However, as they reached the hospital, he tearfully said that he realized Kirk had passed away. He said, “Charlie wasn’t there. His eyes were fixed. He wasn’t looking at me. He was looking past me right into eternity. He was with Jesus already. He was killed instantly and felt absolutely no pain,” as reported by The New York Post. He added that despite their best efforts, they failed to save Kirk.

Turek said, “If that’s any comfort at all, Charlie didn’t suffer. He was gone. He was with Jesus. Absent from the body, present with the Lord. That’s where he was.”

According to Turek, the hospital revived his pulse for a brief period but declared him dead within half an hour. The hospital described his injuries as "catastrophic."