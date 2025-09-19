David Letterman shares texts revealing Jimmy Kimmel's reaction to ABC suspending his show over Charlie Kirk remarks

David Letterman revealed a text conversation he had with Jimmy Kimmel shortly after the late-night host was suspended indefinitely following controversial remarks about the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. After learning Kimmel was pulled from the broadcast schedules, Letterman reached out to the comedian. David Letterman reached out to Jimmy Kimmel after his suspension over a controversial remark.(@Letterman, @JimmyKimmelLive)

David Letterman reveals Kimmel's reaction to suspension

Letterman revealed that Kimmel was “sitting up in bed taking nourishment” when he reached out and had a conversation with him. The celebrity interviewer added that “He’s going to be fine,” as reported by The Independent.

Letterman called the suspension ridiculous and said, "You can’t go around firing somebody because you’re fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian criminal administration in the Oval Office. That’s just not how this works.”

Speaking at The Atlantic Festival in New York City, he reflected on his decades-long career, where his late-night show ran through six presidencies from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama, each of whom he mocked “mercilessly.”

Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and others show support for Kimmel

Several of Kimmel's fellow night hosts used their platforms to defend him, criticising the decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! Stephen Colbert, whose show is also lined up to end in May 2026, called it “Blatant censorship,” while Seth Meyers assured that he will continue the show “the way we’ve always done it,” as reported by The Independent.

In addition, including the likes of Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes, and Kathy Griffin also showed their support to condemn the decision. Marvel actor Tatiana Maslany urged to cancel Disney subscription services as ABC is owned by the entertainment conglomerate. The move by ABC followed closely on the heels of Nexstar Media Group’s decision to stop airing his show.