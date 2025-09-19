Celeste Rivas case update: New damning evidence linking D4vd emerges; photos out

More evidence has emerged in the Celeste Rivas case, purportedly linking the dead 15-year-old with singer D4vd, or David Anthony Burke. Another photo of the two has surfaced, one which hints at stronger links between D4vd and Rivas, TMZ reported. A Hollywood Hills house D4vd was staying at was reportedly searched by the cops. (X/@TrueCrimeUpdat)

The body of Rivas, who went missing in 2024, was found in the trunk of a car belonging to D4vd in Los Angeles. A cause of death has not yet been determined, so the case is not being treated as a homicide. However, given that the car where the body was found was towed away from Hollywood Hills, police are scouring the area, trying to gain video footage which would help them see who was driving the car.

While the case remains ongoing, the new photo that has emerged offers more insight into D4vd and Rivas' links.

What the new photo shows

In the new photo, the two appear to be seated at a booth, and both are dressed in black. TMZ deduced from the photo that Rivas appeared to be looking lovingly at D4vd.

The publication noted that it is the same tee D4vd was wearing when he was photographed with singer Billie Eilish in 2023. Further, the two also appeared on a live stream, TMZ reported, where they answered questions from fans.

Cops, meanwhile, have searched a Hollywood Hills house D4vd was staying at, and collected evidence. A LAPD source told ABC7 that while Celeste's body was found in the trunk of D4vd's car, the singer had several vehicles, and many different people used any of the vehicles at any given point of time.

D4vd was also reportedly seen near where Rivas lived before her disappearance, TMZ reported. Images reportedly showed the singer at a walking distance from her home prior to her 2024 disappearance.

While cops have not named a suspect yet, the publication noted that to have gotten a warrant, they had to convince a judge that there was probable cause for them to believe that a crime had been committed.