Celeste Rivas case: Damning D4vd link reportedly emerges, singer photographed in area where she lived

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 06:15 am IST

The body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a car registered to singer D4vd. 

Singer D4vd was reportedly photographed in the area where Celeste Rivas lived, before she disappeared, as per TMZ. The body of the 15-year-old Rivas was found in the trunk of a car registered to D4vd in Los Angeles.

D4vd's real name is David Anthony Burke.(X/@MarcoWatts_)
D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was reportedly seen in the immediate area where Rivas lived prior to her disappearance, the publication added. TMZ based the conclusion off a photo of Rivas interacting with another man, who's holding a bag.

What links D4vd to the area?

TMZ reported that Google Maps info stated D4vd was in Lake Elsinore, which is in Riverside County – 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles. The publication, citing the map, further said D4vd was 0.3 miles from where Rivas was living with her family, before her disappearance in 2024.

Also Read | 'Who killed Celeste Rivas?': Big questions in D4vd Tesla case; police strategy revealed

The spot where D4vd was standing was about 6 minutes walking distance from her place, TMZ added. HT.com has been unable to independently verify this information.

What's the latest in the case

Cops have not yet listed D4vd as a suspect, who canceled his show in Seattle. TMZ reported he's likely flown to Los Angeles.

D4vd's car was parked on a street in Hollywood Hills, from where it was towed. In the yard, workers complained of a foul smell and called authorities, at which time the gruesome discovery was made. Meanwhile, cops have a strategy in place to try and identify the person who drove the car.

They are speaking to neighbors to try and get footage and see if the person driving the car is visible or not. Cops are not just seeking footage of the main road, but also of alleyways nearby. They suspect the person might have made use of these alleys, but the publication did not share if the cops have found anything noteworthy while looking down that avenue.

