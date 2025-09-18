D4vd's Discord server: Did Celeste Rivas chat with the singer since 2022? What we know

Amid the row of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas' body being found from an abandoned car that belonged to rapper D4vd, theories have come up linking the singer to Rivas. LAPD, however, maintain that David Anthony Burk, the rapper's real name, is "fully cooperating" with the investigation. Celeste Rivas (L) and D4vd. (X and Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

Among the alleged links that have come up between D4vd and Celeste Rivas is a possible Discord connection. Internet sleuths dug up the Discord server of D4vd and found a user named Celeste with whom the rapper had exchanged texts, dating as far back to 2022. Their exchange stops in 2024, shortly before Celeste Rivas goes missing.

The screenshots from Discord show that d4vd and the user named Celeste spoke to each other. D4vd says: “celeste in here??” and the user named celeste replies: “HI DAVID BARKKK.”

Since then, there have discussions between the two, with fans even speculating that they could be dating. Screenshots, seemingly from March 2024, show that fans speculating about a possible relationship with the user Celeste. As they discuss, one user says: "pretty sure her name is Celeste."

Here are the screenshots:

What Happened To Celeste Rivas?

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl from Lake Elsinore, California, was reported missing in April 2024, as per a missing person's notice issued by the Riverside County Police Department. On September 8, the police discovered her body inside a Tesla car at a car towing facility in Los Angeles that belonged to D4vd.

The body was found decomposed, which caused some hindrance in the medical examination. Eventually, Celeste Rivas' mother identified her based on a tattoo on her body's legs.

As of now, the coroner has yet to determine the 15-year-old's cause of death, with the initial report saying that it is under investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department, which is leading the investigation, said that they are waiting on the coroner's report on the cause of death before establishing the nature of the crime scene.

Meanwhile, D4vd has canceled his upcoming concerts as he cooperates with the investigation. His spokesperson has revealed that he is "fully cooperating," but the singer himself has not made a public statement yet.