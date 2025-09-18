D4vd-Celeste Rivas case: Bizarre JasonTheWeen link surfaces; what's true, what's not

Authorities in Los Angeles say the body found last week in an impounded Tesla registered to rising rap star D4vd was that of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenager who vanished from Lake Elsinore, California, more than a year ago. JasonTheWeen has been brought up in the D4vd case(Instagram)

Police were called to a Hollywood tow yard after workers and neighbors complained of a pungent odor. Inside the vehicle’s trunk, officers uncovered a corpse wrapped in plastic sheeting. Investigators later confirmed the body was severely decomposed and had been dismembered.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner initially identified the victim only as a female with wavy black hair, but later confirmed her identity as Celeste, who was just 13 when she was reported missing.

JasonTheWeen link

Social media users, who apparently follow YouTuber JasonTheWeen on Snapchat, reported that he posted a photo of himself with the caption ‘By The Gods’.

Others posted videos of JasonTheWeen, saying he was once seen meeting a girl who ‘looks like’ Celeste. However, there is no concrete evidence to back these claims. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity yet.

JasonTheWeen has not responded to the claims yet.

TMZ reported that Celeste’s mother recognized her from a missing-persons poster circulated by Riverside County authorities. The mother also told the outlet her daughter had a boyfriend named David.

According to police, the Tesla, registered in Texas under D4vd’s legal name, David Anthony Burke, had been left in the Hollywood Hills for nearly a month before being towed. Investigators said the car was never reported stolen.

Representatives for the 20-year-old performer confirmed he has been made aware of the discovery and is cooperating with law enforcement.

D4vd, who rose to fame after his 2022 breakout track “Romantic Homicide” went viral on TikTok, has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The tow yard where the car was recovered is located just blocks from Elon Musk’s Tesla Diner, a Hollywood hotspot that opened in July.

(With AFP inputs)