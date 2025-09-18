Celeste Rivas's mother makes big revelation on boyfriend after twist in D4vd Tesla case

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was identified as the dead girl found in singer D4vd's Tesla, which was impounded earlier this month, PEOPLE reported, citing the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Her cause of death has been listed as ‘deferred’, which means it is pending investigation. The 15-year-old's date of death has been listed as September 8. Celeste Rivas Hernandez was identified as the dead girl found in D4vd's Tesla(X@FearedBuck)

NBC News cited the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office to report that Rivas is the ‘juvenile who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore’ in April 2024.

"The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide and will be the point of contact for any further details regarding this investigation," the statement added.

Earlier this month, the LAPD was called to N Mansfield Avenue for reports of a foul odor from what appeared to be human remains coming from a vehicle. KABC-TV reported that officials said that the body was in a Tesla's front truck and was wrapped inside a bag. The outlet added that the car is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

After the discovery, a representative for D4vd told NBC Los Angeles that he has 'been informed about what's happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities'.

After Celeste Rivas's identity was revealed, TMZ reported that D4vd has canceled his Seattle concert, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday.

Celeste Rivas's mother told TMZ that the 15-year-old had a boyfriend, who was also named David. The outlet added that she and D4vd both have the same tattoo on the right index finger. The outlet carried a missing person poster published by Riverside County Sheriff seeking the whereabouts of Celeste, who was 13 when she went missing in Lake Elsinore, southeast of Los Angeles, in April last year.

D4vd has yet to react to the recent updates on the case.

(With AFP inputs)