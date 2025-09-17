Who was Celeste Rivas? Body found in D4vd's Tesla identified; teen went missing in 2024

The victim whose body was found in singer D4vd's Tesla has been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner verified her age and identity. Who was Celeste Rivas? The body found in D4vd's Tesla has been identified.(X@FearedBuck)

Who was Celeste Rivas?

Celeste went missing in April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California. Celeste's mother suspected the body discovered could be that of her daughter after she became aware of specific details, such as a tattoo on Celeste's finger that stated ‘Shhh.’

The police's description was also in line with what her daughter looked like, including the tattoo, which prompted her to contact TMZ. This was then passed to the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division for more investigation. According to her mother, Celeste had a boyfriend called David.

The discovery in D4vd's Tesla

The body was discovered inside a Tesla that had been left behind in the Hollywood Hills and subsequently towed to a local impound yard. According to TMZ, police opened the vehicle, which had a Texas plate and was registered to D4vd.

Though the vehicle was not stolen, it is thought by authorities to be connected to the crime. The victim was wearing black leggings and a tube top, together with a metal stud earring and a ‘W’ shaped bracelet.

The body parts of the victim were found last week in the vehicle. The police have been working around the clock since then to piece together the events surrounding her death. D4vd, who has been touring, has been fully cooperating with the police, TMZ reported. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

Investigation underway

The events that led to Celeste's death are still not clear. Although the mother's identification of the tattoo assisted in the identification of the victim, the police are yet to establish the entire facts of the case. D4vd's role is also being closely monitored, but the artist is still performing on stage while remaining cooperative with the LAPD.

