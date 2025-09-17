Cardi B, Stefon Diggs expecting first baby together: All on NFL star's 8-year-old daughter Nova

Cardi B confirmed this week that she is pregnant with baby number four, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The rapper shared the news during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, telling viewers, “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs.” She explained that her due date is just before her Little Miss Drama tour begins in February, adding, “I’ve been putting in all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.” Meet Stefon Diggs' daughter, Nova, born in 2016(Instagram/diggthis_)

While this will be Cardi and Diggs’ first child together, both already have children from previous relationships. The rapper shares three kids-Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 12 months- with her ex-husband, Offset, while Diggs is the father of one daughter, Nova, born in October 2016.

Stefon Diggs daughter

Diggs, who has long kept his private life away from the spotlight, has shared only glimpses of his daughter. Nova’s mother has not been publicly identified, though fans have speculated it could be Diggs’ former girlfriend, singer Tyler-Marie, as per Harper's Bazaar.

Nova has still managed to capture attention at key points in her father’s career. When Diggs was signed to the Buffalo Bills, she was right by his side at the press conference. Sitting on his lap, she jokingly repeated the famous line from Jerry Maguire, “show me the money,” to Bills' general manager Brandon Beane, drawing laughs from those in the room.

Beyond press events, Nova has also been spotted running onto the field with her dad after big wins and cheering him from the stands in a jersey with his name.

Next for Cardi B

As for Cardi, she is now balancing her upcoming album release, Am I The Drama? (out September 19), with preparations for motherhood once again. “I’m happy I feel like I’m in a good space,” she said of her current chapter. “Me and my man are very supportive of each other.” She also credited Diggs for giving her confidence: “He just makes me feel safe and very confident. And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”