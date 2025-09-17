Cardi B confirms she's pregnant with baby no. 4, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is pregnant once again. The 32-year-old rapper announced on Wednesday that she is expecting baby number four, her first with boyfriend and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Grammy winner made the revelation during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. Cardi B confirms she is pregnant with Stefon Diggs' baby.(Getty Images via AFP)

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs,” she said, adding that her due date comes just ahead of her Little Miss Drama tour set for February. “I’ve been putting in all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Cardi B on her fourth pregnancy and new album

The rapper also stressed that she is in a positive place as she prepares for both a new album and motherhood once more. Her next project, Am I The Drama?, will be released September 19. “I’m happy I feel like I’m in a good space,” she said. “Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We like in the same space in our careers. You know what it is that I feel like we’re really great, we’re really the best at what we do.”

Although Cardi admitted she had not yet told her parents before sharing the news publicly, she felt it was the right moment. “I felt like can I just say it on my own time, I’m not hiding,” she explained.

The rapper credited Diggs for helping her feel grounded during a busy rollout. “He just makes me feel safe and very confident,” she told King. “And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”

Cardi even found humor in the announcement, joking with her fans about supporting her career as she balances diapers and music. “Now y’all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff,” she said. “I told you. Now go support my album, ’cause I’m a mother of four now.”

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs relationship

The news arrives just three months after Cardi and Diggs went public with their relationship at a New York Knicks game in May. Her on-again, off-again marriage to Offset officially ended when she filed for divorce in July 2024. The pair share three children: Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, now 12 months.

FAQs:

How many children does Cardi B have?

Cardi B is currently a mother of three: Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 12 months. She is now expecting her fourth child.

Who is the father of Cardi B’s fourth child?

Her boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, is the father of her upcoming baby.

When did Cardi B confirm her pregnancy?

Cardi announced the pregnancy during an interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King on September 17, 2025.

What is Cardi B’s new album?

Her album Am I The Drama? is set for release on September 19, 2025.

When is Cardi B’s tour?

The Little Miss Drama tour is scheduled to begin in February 2026, shortly after her due date.