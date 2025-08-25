Rapper Lil Nas X charged with four felonies after roaming 'naked' in LA; Will he face imprisonment?

Rapper Lil Nas X is facing four felony charges, including assaulting a police officer, just days after he was reportedly found roaming the streets naked and hospitalized for a suspected overdose in Los Angeles, as reported by TMZ. The charges stem from an incident where the rapper allegedly charged and attacked the responding officers after they were called to the reports of a naked man wandering the streets. According to The Sun, Lil Nas X could face years in prison. Lil Nas X has been charged with four felonies after being found naked on the streets and hospitalized. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Charges against Lil Nas X

According to the media outlet, the Old Town Road singer faces four felonies after the naked incident in LA. He faces three charges of battery with injury on a policer officer, while the fourth charge is for resisting an executive order.

Lil Nas X was held without jail over the weekend and appeared before a judge on Monday morning. Footage from before the day he was arrested by the police as he wandered the streets of LA showed him behaving erratically outside West Hollywood hotel.