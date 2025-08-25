Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rapper Lil Nas X charged with four felonies after roaming 'naked' in LA; Will he face imprisonment?

ByBhavika Rathore
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 11:12 pm IST

Lil Nas X has been charged with four felonies after being found naked on the streets and hospitalized.

Rapper Lil Nas X is facing four felony charges, including assaulting a police officer, just days after he was reportedly found roaming the streets naked and hospitalized for a suspected overdose in Los Angeles, as reported by TMZ. The charges stem from an incident where the rapper allegedly charged and attacked the responding officers after they were called to the reports of a naked man wandering the streets. According to The Sun, Lil Nas X could face years in prison.

Lil Nas X has been charged with four felonies after being found naked on the streets and hospitalized. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Lil Nas X has been charged with four felonies after being found naked on the streets and hospitalized. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: ‘I’ll help’: MrBeast offers to foot Syko Stu’s hospital bills after assault by Raja Jackson

Charges against Lil Nas X

According to the media outlet, the Old Town Road singer faces four felonies after the naked incident in LA. He faces three charges of battery with injury on a policer officer, while the fourth charge is for resisting an executive order.

Lil Nas X was held without jail over the weekend and appeared before a judge on Monday morning. Footage from before the day he was arrested by the police as he wandered the streets of LA showed him behaving erratically outside West Hollywood hotel.

News / Trending / US / Rapper Lil Nas X charged with four felonies after roaming 'naked' in LA; Will he face imprisonment?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On