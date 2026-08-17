‘Hanuman paisa’ dispute leads to kidnapping of Odisha businessman; journalist, woman cop held

A dispute over a purported rare “Hanuman paisa” worth crores allegedly led to the kidnapping of a Balangir businessman, with a journalist and a woman police sub-inspector accused of hatching the conspiracy to pressure him into paying money, police said on Monday. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for kidnapping, confinement, assault, ransom, criminal conspiracy and alleged illegal use of firearms. (AI-generated image)

The accused allegedly threatened businessman Narendra Sahu, 62, with a pistol, forced him to record staged videos and attempted to use a fabricated assault complaint to pressure him into paying money, police officials said.

The case centres on an alleged “Hanuman paisa” racket reported in western Odisha, where fraudsters exploit beliefs surrounding mythical antique coins said to have extraordinary wealth-generating or supernatural properties. Police said such schemes typically involve claims that rare copper or brass coins bearing images of Hanuman can fetch crores of rupees from collectors.

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Sahu, also known as Gunda Sahu, was allegedly lured to Randa Chowk in Balangir on August 14 by the main accused, Kshitish Chandra Sahu, and his associates, abducted and taken to Bhubaneswar. He was allegedly tied up and assaulted before being confined in a hotel, police said. A police team rescued him in Bhubaneswar the following day.

Himanshu Kumar Lal, Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, said Kshitish had told police that he paid Narendra ₹2.7 crore in 2020 for a rare antique “Hanuman coin”, but that Narendra neither delivered the coin nor returned the money.

Police said they had so far found no documentary or financial evidence to substantiate the alleged transaction.

Balangir Superintendent of Police Abhilash G said that after abducting Narendra Sahu, some of the accused drove a Maruti vehicle towards Redhakhol and Angul, while the main accused travelled separately in an SUV towards Bhubaneswar via Daspalla Road. His mobile phone was switched off after the abduction.

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During his confinement in Bhubaneswar, Narendra was allegedly threatened at gunpoint and forced to make repeated calls to his family saying he was safe. Police said the calls were intended to discourage his family from reporting the matter to police and give the abductors more time.

Case, then, took a new turn The investigation took a new turn after police recovered 12 videos from Kshitish’s mobile phone. In the footage, Narendra was allegedly made to hold an unloaded pistol and pose as though he had attacked Kshitish. He was also allegedly forced to apologise and promise to repay money he was purportedly accused of owing.

“The videos were staged to create false evidence and to pressure the victim into paying money,” Abhilash said.

Police said the alleged conspiracy later extended to Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar. CCTV footage showed journalist Sanjay Jena waiting near the station before receiving Narendra and escorting him inside, police said.

Jena allegedly identified himself as a police officer and lodged a complaint accusing Narendra of attacking him with a firearm. Sub-Inspector Snehamanjari Sahu, Kshitish’s sister, who served at Khandagiri police station, was arrested for allegedly misusing her official position by threatening Narendra with criminal cases in Bhubaneswar if he failed to meet the alleged demand.

Police said Kshitish had planned to create a criminal case against Narendra and intensify pressure on him to pay money. Officials initially said the alleged extortion demand was ₹50 lakh, while the case record also refers to a demand of ₹10 crore. Police said they were investigating the reasons for the differing amounts.

The other accused were identified as Kshitish Chandra Sahu, 50, of Bhubaneswar, Sanjit Behera of Balangir and journalist Sanjay Jena. Police said forensic examination of their mobile phones showed frequent communication among Kshitish, Snehamanjari and Jena from August 13, a day before the alleged kidnapping.

Police have registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act relating to kidnapping, confinement, assault, ransom, criminal conspiracy and alleged illegal use of firearms.