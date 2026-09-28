10 booked, 2,500 police deployed as Ujjain tense after mosque demolition drive

Tension prevailed in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday morning after a physical altercation occurred between protestors and police personnel during the demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for a road-widening project. Security personnel keep vigil following stone-pelting incidents during protests against the proposed removal of a portion of the 'Shahi Masjid' for road widening, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Monday. (PTI)

Police said ten people have been identified and a first information report (FIR) has been registered against them for stone pelting and disturbing peace.

"Among the ten individuals against whom FIR has been registered following the unrest on Monday morning, five are social media influencers. They are accused of spreading misinformation and disturbing peace," a senior police officer said.

According to police, a mob, including women, pelted stones at police teams that had reached the spot to provide security for the demolition drive, leaving half a dozen policemen injured. The injured were given primary treatment.