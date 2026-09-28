No stay on Centre's decision to impose MDR on UPI payments: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay Centre's decision to impose MDR on specified UPI person-to-merchant transactions of over ₹2,000 from October 15. A shopkeeper ties a black band on a QR code scanner at his shop to protest against the implementation of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) in UPI transactions (ANI)

The top court, however, sought responses from Centre and others on plea challenging imposition of MDR on UPI payments above ₹2,000.

Centre told the Supreme Court that 96 per cent people using gateway are exempt.

Issue is less legal and more technical, observed Supreme Court, directing Centre, others to file their counter affidavit within four weeks.

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