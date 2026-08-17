Microsoft researcher explains why he returned to India from Canada: 'Never felt belongingness to the country'

Nandan Thakur, a recent PhD graduate from the University of Waterloo in Canada, has shared why he and his wife, Esha Saha, chose to return to India, right after completing their respective PhDs in Canada, saying the decision was shaped by several personal and professional factors rather than a dislike of life abroad. Nandan Thakur is a BITS Pilani graduate who pursued his PhD at the University of Waterloo, Canada. (X/@beirmug)

Taking to X, Nandan Thakur, who is now working as a postdoctoral researcher at Microsoft India in Bengaluru, detailed his decision in an article titled 'Why am I returning to India after my PhD?'. He shared the article with a disclaimer that the views were his own, shaped by personal experiences and his wife's perspective, noting that her determination to move back at this point in their career ultimately shaped their decision. He urged readers to make decisions based on what works best for them and their family.

Return to India Thakur explained his 'unusual' decision, saying that there wasn't a single strong reason to return, but an accumulation of many small things that he considers crucial for his life.

"The idea of returning to India is daunting, when you are settled abroad for a few years, after getting your PhD degree at a prestigious university. At this stage, you might even have lucrative and higher-paying job offers, in comparison to those in India. In addition, you have spent so much time in adapting culturally and socially to a new country, you start to compare the pros of the new country and compare it against the potential downsides of living in India," Thakur wrote.

However, he said his experience in Canada made him realise that several things he valued were missing from his life there. Among them was social connection, particularly during Edmonton's harsh winters, when he and his wife found it difficult to socialise and spent considerable time at home.

"We found that socializing was hard in Edmonton as unfortunately we could not find the right friend circle to vibe with. Winters naturally made socializing harder and without much sunlight, the mood was pretty gloomy," he wrote.