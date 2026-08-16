American woman breaks down in tears as Indian neighbours bid goodbye before returning to India. Watch

An American woman was left in tears as she bid an emotional goodbye to her Indian neighbours who were preparing to leave the US and return to India. A video of the farewell has since gone viral on Instagram, with users touched by the bond the families appeared to share. Vijay said that the moment was recorded on the day he and his wife were leaving for India. (Instagram/@vijay_kokkeragadda)

The video was shared on Instagram by user Vijay Kokkeragadda. In the post's caption, Vijay said the moment was captured on the day he and his wife were leaving for Detroit Airport.

In the video, the couple was seen standing outside their home in the US when their neighbour walked up to them and hugged them tightly. The American woman appeared visibly emotional as she cried while holding on to the couple. The couple smiled and tried to comfort her as the farewell grew increasingly emotional.

Watch the video here.

According to the caption of the post, the couple did not know that the moment was being recorded. A friend had filmed the farewell without telling them and later shared the video with them.

"Hopefully we will meet her again. This video is taken the day of departure to India as we are heading to Detroit Airport. This video is actually not planned and We are not aware that this video is captured. One of our friend captured this video and shared to us. Glad that I have this video that shows true emotions and Love!" Vijay wrote in the caption.

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Social media reactions The emotional farewell struck a chord with Instagram users, many of whom praised the bond shared by the neighbours.

"This the image every Indian should leaves back...when they return back home," one user commented.

"A Beautiful Bond Beyond Borders. This Video Truly Touched My Heart," another wrote.

"Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see," a third user said.

"This is so heartwarming!!" another commented.

"Great Video, Sweet people. I am glad I have build strong relationships where ever I go," another user wrote.

HT.com has reached out to Vijay Kokkeragadda for a comment. The article will be updated once a response is received.