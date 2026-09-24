That phone you want may not get cheaper during a sale or next year — Why might the Galaxy S27 be more expensive?

2026 is more than halfway through, yet we still have more smartphone launches scheduled. Amid all this, leaks about the 2027-bound Samsung Galaxy S27 series have started circulating in the tech community. Rising memory prices threaten to make the Galaxy S27 costlier and older flagships less affordable. (Shaurya Sharma - Hindustan Times)

Like clockwork, Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup is expected to run on the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC in markets like the US and the Exynos 2700 chipset in other regions. Similarly, these smartphones will likely feature the company’s in-house M16 OLED panel for better brightness, colour performance, and power efficiency.

While the Galaxy S27 series could stick with the base configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, these smartphones will likely be among the first to use UFS 5.1 storage and LPDDR6 RAM.

If true, it’s better to reach the final stage of grief and accept that the base Galaxy S27 could start at ₹1,35,000. I say this because a Counterpoint report indicates that memory now accounts for 20% or more of total BoM (Bill of Materials) costs in flagship smartphones. And I have only predicted the price of the base variant; higher models will be priced abysmal.

This might prompt you to consider buying last year’s premium models because they are still future-proof, and buyers won’t feel they're missing essential features. If so, I suggest you buy one within the next couple of days. The memory crisis isn't limited to upcoming smartphones; it's also affecting older models, pushing companies to raise prices every other day. Thinking of buying a flagship before prices climb further? Check out the list below to see what these models cost now after the latest price hikes.