Lil Nas X hospitalized after he wanders LA streets in underwear: Watch video
Lil Nas X was hospitalized after a bizarre incident in Los Angeles, where he was found walking in his underwear and cowboy boots.
Lil Nas X was hospitalised early Thursday morning after an unusual incident in Los Angeles, as reported by TMZ. The rapper was spotted walking down the middle of a major street wearing nothing but his underwear and his cowboy boots. According to the video obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the Old Town Road singer was nearly naked as he wandered aimlessly down the Ventura Boulevard around 4 am.
Lil Nas X spotted wandering the streets early morning: See video
According to the news outlet, someone driving past the rapper recorded him, who repeatedly pointed at the camera and muttered something about heading to a party. At one point, he even placed an orange traffic cone on his head, as also shown in the video.
Multiple people reportedly called the police to report the bizarre incident involving the rapper, after which the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene. He allegedly charged at the officers, after which the police had to subdue him.
According to TMZ, Lil Nas X was transported to the hospital, as the officers reported to the media outlet that the rapper had experienced a possible overdose. Official charges are not yet filed against him as law enforcement is reportedly waiting for his treatment to be completed.
The rapper is yet to address the ordeal.
