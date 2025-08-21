Meghan Markle thinks Taylor Swift ‘hijacked her announcement’? Insider spills tea

Rumors are swirling that Meghan Markle is less than thrilled with Taylor Swift and it has nothing to do with music, but rather timing. Rumors indicate Meghan Markle is unhappy with Taylor Swift after her Netflix series announcement was eclipsed by Swift's album launch.(AP)

Last week, Meghan teased the upcoming second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan. But instead of dominating headlines as she reportedly expected, the announcement was almost immediately overshadowed by Taylor Swift’s blockbuster reveal of her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Ron Shuter’s Naughty But Nice newsletter noted Meghan was left frustrated that her carefully planned release ended up buried under Swift’s news cycle, which stretched across the week as fresh details about the record dropped — including Taylor’s widely shared interview with boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

Meghan Markle ‘fuming’ over Swift’s surprise album drop

One insider suggested Meghan felt the timing was'st just unfortunate coincidence. “Meghan’s convinced it wasn’t just bad luck,” the insider told Radar Online.

Yet Radar Online reported that this is exactly how the Duchess sees it. “Meghan thought her trailer would own global headlines. Instead, all anyone talked about that day was Taylor’s new music,” the insider told the outlet.

Interestingly, another insider was blunt in dismissing Meghan’s perspective, insisting the pop star wouldn’t even be paying attention to the Duchess’ project. “Meghan genuinely thinks Taylor hijacked her announcement – but she wouldn’t even have known, or cared, about it. Meghan isn’t on her radar, or in her orbit. She’s a deluded no-mark desperate to be a celeb like Taylor.”

Notably, Meghan’s Netflix series has received mixed reviews, and online reaction to her trailer was muted. One of the only viral talking points was criticism of her guest, Chrissy Teigen.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s global fanbase is already churning out the rumour mill, with speculations that the pop star will appear in the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.