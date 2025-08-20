Taylor Swift’s fans are excited about all the sourdough Easter eggs

Swifties are once again putting their detective hats on and this time, they’re convinced Taylor Swift is baking more than bread. They believe that subtle hints dropped during her latest public appearance point toward her headlining the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. This album cover image released by Republic Records shows "The Life of a Showgirl" by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)(AP)

The theory began brewing after Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, and the episode turned into a goldmine of supposed Easter eggs.

For Swifties, nothing is accidental

Swift and the Kelce brothers spent a surprising amount of time chatting about one very specific topic: sourdough bread.

Next year’s Super Bowl 60 will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home to the San Francisco 49ers. Their mascot? None other than Sourdough Sam, a miner character who also happens to share a name with Swift’s latest obsession.

“I now talk about sourdough 60% of the time,” Swift joked on the podcast. The number instantly sent her followers into a frenzy Super Bowl 60, sourdough at Levi’s Stadium, and now Swift’s playful comment about “60%.” To Swifties, it was all but confirmation that their favorite superstar is already warming up to take the stage in February 2026.

So if Swifties' theory proves true, the Grammy Award winner would be the first halftime show headliner outside the worlds of R&B and hip-hop since 2020, when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed together.

Billboard’s Pop Shop Podcast even dedicated time to laying out all the fan theories, pointing out just how much weight Swift’s “sourdough clues” seem to carry. It’s not the first time Swifties have unraveled potential Easter eggs from seemingly random details, but the timing and connections here feel unusually strong.