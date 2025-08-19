‘What a weirdo’; James Comey's ‘On Taylor Swift’ video draws huge backlash, here's what he said

James Comey, the former director of the FBI, sparked a backlash on Sunday when he shared a self-portrait in which he criticized President Donald Trump and praised pop diva Taylor Swift's wisdom, hailing her as a “truly inspirational public figure.” James Comey on Sunday shared a lengthy and meandering video on Substack with the title "On Taylor Swift," and it quickly gained a lot of traction.

This year, Comey has already made headlines for another video in which he took part in and later disassociated himself from the "86 47" trend on TikTok, which was an anti-Trump sentiment linked to violence erupted in several rallies nationwide.

The former head of the FBI has been the target of memes and jokes due to his social media activity and criticism of Trump in recent years, which has earned him the nickname “Emo Comey.”

James Comey shares a video titled ‘On Taylor Swift’

Comey on Sunday shared a lengthy and meandering video on Substack with the title “On Taylor Swift,” and it quickly gained a lot of traction.

In the video, Comey describes himself as a “Swiftie,” lists some of his favorite songs of the pop star, and then opens up about how Swift's music helps him deal with the “meanness” that he encounters from other people. He calls Trump supporters and Republicans “jerks” who tolerate “coarseness” and “ugliness.”

His final words of gratitude to the artist were, “Thank you, Taylor Swift. Keep the faith.”

Netizens blast James Comey ‘creepy’ video

On X, the reviews about the video were not positive, with many describing it as creepy, cringe, odd, or worse. Many people even expressed doubts about its authenticity, stating that it must have been a clip produced by an AI interface.

“It’s unimaginable that this person was responsible for law enforcement,” one person wrote.

“This dude was FBI Director. Let that sink in. Let it marinate,” another commented.

“What a weirdo… Creepy for an old man like James Comey to be a drooling fanboy of a young girl like Taylor Swift (yes, she was 19 or 20 when Comey went to his “first” TayTay concert when he was 50),” a third person said.

“Please tell me this is AI,” one more commented, while the fifth person stated, “AI? PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE BE AI. Because I'm not sure I can deal with the idea that America once entrusted the FBI to this lunatic traitor.”