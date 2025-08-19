Is Starlink down for users in US? All about major service outage as netizens express frustration

Starlink users in the United States encountered problems while connecting to the satellite internet constellation, according to Downdetector data released on Monday. The tracking and monitoring agency reports that more than 40,800 customers experienced a “widespread connectivity issue.”(Getty Images via AFP)

“Network data show a significant disruption to the Starlink satellite internet service with overall connectivity at 32% of ordinary levels, corroborating user reports of an outage,” NetBlock wrote on X.

Did Starlink issue any statement on outage?

Elon Musk's satellite internet service, Starlink, is dependable and enables high-speed internet access for those who live in rural or isolated locations. Although satellite internet has several inherent disadvantages over fiber, Starlink customers appear to be generally satisfied with the service.

However, like any other internet service, Starlink occasionally experiences outages even though it is generally dependable. Starlink internet experienced a brief outage at the end of last month.

The outage may not be affecting all customers, but that is still up in the air as the official Starlink X account has not officially acknowledged it.

Netizens react to Starlink outage

Meanwhile, several netizens on X raised doubts over Starlink outage, with some expressing frustration by asking, “What is happening?”

“#starlink down again What's bothering me the most isn't that 30% uptime is betond annoying but that @Starlink doesn't say a word about it. Obviously this is a global problem if we have a look at @downdetector...,” another wrote.

“Users around the world are complaining about malfunctions in the Starlink satellite internet service, with more than 40,000 outages recorded in the USA,” one more reacted.