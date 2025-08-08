Elon Musk's string of warnings for OpenAI, Satya Nadella after GPT-5 release: ‘Grok will…’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Thursday, August 7, warned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella that OpenAI is "going to eat Microsoft alive". The world's richest person's statement was in response to the launch of ChatGPT-5. He further claimed that his company xAI’s AI model, Grok 4, is far superior to the latest OpenAI model. Elon Musk claimed that xAI’s Grok 4 is better than OpenAI latest model, GPT-5.(REUTERS)

Earlier in the day, Nadella announced that GPT-5 is being launched across several of the company's platforms, such as Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry.

He further dubbed it as the "most capable model yet" from OpenAI, adding that it brings "powerful new advances in reasoning, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure."

Commenting on the Microsoft CEO's post, Musk wrote on his X platform, "OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive".

Nadella was quick enough to hit back at Musk and stated that people had been trying to do that for 50 years now.

"People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5," he replied to Musk.

Elon Musk says Grok 4 'smarter' than GPT-5

Musk did not stop here and later went on to share user feedback that favored his company's product over the latest launch from OpenAI.

"Bottom line, though: Grok 4 Heavy was smarter 2 weeks ago than GPT5 is now and G4H is already a lot better. Let that sink in," he wrote.

Further, he stated that xAI is all set to come out with Grok 5 "before the end of this year". Teasing the upcoming launch, Musk said it will be "crushingly good".

OpenAI's GPT-5: What to know?

Officially launched on Thursday, the company has called it the most powerful and capable AI model to date. It is now available for all ChatGPT users, which includes those on the free tier.

Besides this, OpenAI has announced significant improvements to its GPT-4 model, especially in areas like reasoning and safety, CNBC reported.

In terms of reasoning capability, the company said it has trained GPT-5 to ‘think’ before responding in a bid to generate more accurate responses. Also, it fabricates less information compared to the previous model.

FAQs

What is OpenAI GPT-5?

It is the latest language model from the company that offers improved reasoning, speed, and safety compared to the earlier versions.

How to use GPT-5?

The new generation model has been made available for all ChatGPT users.

When will Grok 5 come out?

Elon Musk said it will be launched before the end of 2025.