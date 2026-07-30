Think you have sharp eyesight? Spot the hidden cat in this garden in under 10 seconds

Optical illusions are more than just a fun way to pass the time. They challenge your observation skills, test your attention to detail and encourage you to look beyond what appears obvious at first glance. A hidden cat is waiting to be found in this garden optical illusion. (Reddit)

A garden photo shared on Reddit has become one such challenge. At first, it looks like an ordinary outdoor space, but there is one detail that many people fail to notice. Hidden somewhere in the picture is a cat that has blended almost perfectly into its surroundings. Think you have sharp enough eyesight to find it in under 10 seconds?

Spot the cat The image shows a quiet garden with a brick wall in the background, a green lawn, wire fencing and several pepper plants growing inside protective wire cages. Black planter pots are placed across the grass, making the scene appear like a typical backyard.

However, there is more to the picture than meets the eye. A cat is quietly resting somewhere in the garden, using its natural colouring to stay hidden. Because it blends so well with the grass and shadows, many people scroll past the animal without noticing it.

(Also Read: Optical illusion: Only people with X-ray vision can spot the cat in this image in under 15 seconds)

Set a timer for 10 seconds and take a careful look. Try not to rush. Sometimes focusing on the smaller details rather than the entire image makes all the difference.

Take a look: