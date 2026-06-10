Optical illusion: Only people with X-ray vision can spot the cat in this image in under 15 seconds

Optical illusions and brain teasers do more than simply entertain—they challenge perception and encourage us to look beyond the obvious. Put your observation skills to the test with one of the internet's trickiest visual puzzles, which has left many netizens baffled. Look beyond first impressions, examine the image carefully, and see if you can spot the hidden cat. Optical Illusion: Find the cat in less than 15 seconds! (Reddit) This mind-bending optical illusion was shared on Reddit. Only people with super vision can spot the cat in the image in under 15 seconds. The puzzle tests your patience and attention to detail. Do you think you can do it?

Find the sneaky cat in under 15 seconds! (Reddit)

The image shows a glossy black SUV parked in a driveway, surrounded by a manicured green lawn, lush and mature trees In the foreground of the image, a dark wicker planter is placed next to a brick wall pillar, housing a vibrant plant with distinct white flowers. The image cleverly hides a sneaky cat. Also Read: Optical illusion: You have sharp eyes if you can spot the cat in 10 seconds If you find it too hard to spot the little animal, try focusing on different sections of the image one by one. Did you find it now? Come on, you can do it……….. And time's up. Here's the answer:

Were you able to find it in time? (Reddit)