Optical illusion: You have sharp eyes if you can spot the cat in 10 seconds

Reddit users are once again putting their observation skills to the test with a tricky new optical illusion. Posted by u/ikyle4 in the popular r/FindTheSniper community, the image is simply titled “Find the cat.” At first glance, the picture looks like nothing more than a quiet forest filled with thin tree trunks, tangled branches, and early spring greenery. Spot the cat in this viral challenge on Reddit.(Reddit)

The challenge is labeled medium difficulty, but many users say it is “so easily seen yet so beautifully camouflaged” when they tried to find the animal. The photo is busy, full of shadows, broken branches, and similar colors that make it difficult to tell where the forest ends and the hidden subject begins.

Adding to the intrigue, the poster shared a detail in the caption: the animal is a feral cat named Clippard, making the challenge both personal and playful.

Where is the cat hiding?

If you have been staring at the image and still cannot find the cat, you are not alone. Many Redditors admitted they needed hints before finally spotting it.

The cat is located at the base of a tree, slightly to the right of the center area. Its body blends almost perfectly with the bark, leaves, and shadows near the ground. Because the cat’s coloring matches the forest floor so closely, it appears almost invisible unless you focus carefully on the lower sections of the image.

Only those with sharp vision are able to spot the cat in this viral optical illusion challenge on Reddit.(Reddit)

After spotting it, one user said “this one is delightful” after seeing the cat’s shape. Another added, “good camo.”

Why forest illusions are so difficult

Nature-based optical illusions are especially challenging because animals are naturally camouflaged. In this image, the mix of brown branches, gray bark, and green undergrowth creates a perfect hiding place.

The r/FindTheSniper subreddit is known for these types of puzzles, where users must locate hidden animals, objects, or people in real-world scenes. Forest photos are among the most difficult because nothing looks out of place.

Since being posted, u/ikyle4’s puzzle has drawn strong engagement, with users sharing how long it took them to find Clippard, and celebrating once they finally did.

This hidden-cat challenge proves once again that sometimes the hardest things to spot are the ones hiding right in front of us.