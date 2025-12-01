Optical illusion stumps Reddit as users struggle to spot hidden deer. Can you find it in 10 seconds?

A new optical illusion posted on Reddit has puzzled thousands of users this week, with many calling it one of the hardest animal-spotting challenges they’ve come across in a long time. The image, shared on the subreddit r/FindTheSniper, shows what looks at first like an ordinary patch of forest. The ground is covered with dried leaves, and thin brown shrubs tangled across the frame. Nothing stands out at first glance. But somewhere inside that cluttered scene, a deer is quietly hiding. Can you spot the deer?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Optical Illusion: nd the deer

The photo quickly gained traction, mainly because the deer blends almost perfectly into the dry shrubs. The animal’s brown coat, dotted with lighter patches, disappears into the background like it was painted into the forest floor itself. The light hits the shrubs in a way that makes even the sharper edges fade into the same tones as the deer, leaving most viewers staring at the picture far longer than expected. Check out the post here.

“That one was tough!” one user commented, relieved to finally spot the creature after several minutes of searching. Others admitted they had to scroll through the thread before finding any clues. “Wow, I had to read all the comments to finally spot her. This was a good one,” someone added, summing up the mood of the discussion.

Answer

Reddit users jumped into the comment section trying to help each other locate the animal. One user finally cracked it and wrote the answer clearly: “To the left of the larger trunk just right of center.” The comment ended up becoming the unofficial guide for everyone who was struggling.

Another viewer wrote, “Good one. Took me a while but now can’t unsee it! I really like these find-the-deer puzzles,” showing how these challenges keep fans returning to the subreddit. The group has become known for posting images where animals hide in plain sight, mixing real photography with nature’s accidental camouflage tricks.

For a simple forest picture taken on a quiet day, it has managed to spark a surprising amount of debate, frustration, and, for many, that final moment of triumph when the deer finally appears.