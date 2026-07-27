Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition protest over pellet gun use against protesters

The Lok Sabha was adjourned within five minutes of convening on Monday after Opposition members disrupted proceedings, demanding home minister Amit Shah’s accountability over the use of pellet guns against student protesters, forcing Speaker Om Birla to suspend the House till noon. Opposition MPs stage a protest in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (Sansad TV)

The House, which was expected to resume normal business, descended into chaos soon after it assembled as the Opposition rejected the Speaker’s appeal to allow proceedings to continue.

After congratulating Indian athletes, including Mirabai Chanu for winning the gold medal in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Birla announced the commencement of Question Hour, held from 11 am to 12 noon in the Lok Sabha. However, Opposition members immediately raised slogans demanding a response from Shah, bringing proceedings to a standstill.

“Question Hour is meant for the government to answer questions asked by you all. I request you to kindly allow the House to run… I request the respected MPs to consider the dignity of the House. I have been observing some MPs’ behaviour for the past few days. I will have to initiate action against those who do not respect the House,” Birla said before adjourning the proceedings till 12 pm.