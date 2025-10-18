Optical Illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can understand this viral Reddit challenge

Optical illusions are known to trick and test the viewers, as they often present challenging tasks in the form of puzzles, numbers, or images, which require quite a lot of concentration. The viral task for the day is the one that has left many confused on Reddit. Only eagle-eyed can understand the reality of this viral Reddit image.(Reddit)

In the picture, a cutout of an anime character, Hinaya, can be seen. As he is stretching out his hand, it looks like it is holding the head of a little girl, who is standing in front of it. At first glance, the image looks quite confusing and makes the audience wonder, how is that possible.

Optical illusion: The ‘confusing’ viral image on Reddit

The new optical illusion picture shared by the user, LyraEthereal54, on the platform has sparked major debate among the viewers as they figure out how the picture was clicked so aptly that it perfectly tricks our eyes and brain. It is nearly impossible to understand the picture at a glance. Hence, the one who posted it on the platform also wrote in the caption, “Took me a second.”

Other viewers of the image went on to laud the cameraperson for their brilliant yet puzzled choice. One of them wrote, “good photo... It took me a while to see how it was made.”

Another added, “Not bad.”

Check out the image here:

Optical illusion: Solution

While many users zoomed in and out of the image to figure out how it was clicked, one person in the audience figured it all out. The viewer with the username Kaully on Reddit mentioned in the comments that it was “just about the angles.”

In reality, a little girl is standing facing the poster, and the image is captured from the back. Coincidentally, the person’s height perfectly aligns with the character’s stretched arm on the poster, making it look like the character is grabbing the girl’s head. If the photographer had captured the same image from a different perspective, it would not have had the same impact on the audience.

Optical illusions like these are created to test the minds of the viewers. The creators hide objects or numbers in plain sight, making it extremely difficult for players to find the answers. Though the puzzles often take time to solve, the thrill of it enthrals more people into it.