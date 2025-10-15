New Reddit optical illusion: Can you spot the 'dangerous' cow in 10 seconds?

Optical illusion challenges are often tough to solve. The latest puzzle on Reddit has left thousands of users scratching their heads. The task is to locate a "dangerous" cow among dozens of others. People have been asked to "report it immediately" as the animal bites the tails of other cows. To solve such puzzles, you really need to stay focused as these challenges put your eyes and brain to the task. Only people with mind-boggling observation skills can crack such viral illusions in less than 10 seconds. New Reddit optical illusion: Find the 'dangerous' cow that bites others' tails in 10 seconds(Reddit)

Optical illusion: The challenge

The image has been shared on the famous r/FindTheSniper community on Reddit, which is home to thousands of such puzzles, as people across all walks of life come together to solve such fun games. The one-stop location provides several types of visual puzzles and spot-the-difference challenges that can help in sharpening your visual abilities.

In the latest challenge, all viewers get to witness at first glance are dozens of black-and-white cows in different shapes and sizes. These can be seen looking in different directions. The real challenge here is to look for a "dangerous" cow that holds a specific trait: it bites the tails of other cows.

Since all the cows are similar to each other, it becomes extremely difficult for the players to identify the one that is “wanted.” "A dangerous particularly cow is wanted — she bites other cows' tails. If you spot her in this picture, report it immediately," read the post.

Need a hint? In such challenges, it is important to read the instructions carefully. To spot the hidden cow, players need to locate the one that can be seen biting the tail of another cow. Carefully examine all the cows in the picture to spot the different one.

Optical illusion: Answer

You surely have sharp eyes and exceptional observation skills if you were able to locate the "dangerous" cow in less than 10 seconds. In reality, the cow is located in the second column from the right and fifth from the top. The animal is biting the tail of the one situated in the last column.

Why is solving optical illusions useful?

Optical illusions like this one use color, shapes and patterns to trick our eyes and brain. Playing such challenges on a regular basis can be a healthy exercise to stay focused in life and improve our observation skills.