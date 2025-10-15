Brock Purdy injury update: 49ers QB's Week 7 status revealed after ‘turf toe’

The San Francisco 49ers may finally get their starting quarterback back. After weeks of uncertainty, Brock Purdy reportedly has a “chance” to return in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons - a development that’s already shifting odds in the 49ers’ favor. Brock Purdy injury update: 49ers QB may return from ‘turf toe’ in week 7 to face Atlanta Falcons(AP)

Purdy has been sidelined with a “turf toe injury” since Week 4, an injury that’s limited him to just two appearances this season. In those games, the 24-year-old led the Niners to a 1-1 record before being ruled out.

Brock Purdy injury update

For now, though, optimism is rising in San Francisco. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Purdy is “making progress” and could be available next Sunday. If he’s cleared, it would mark his first start since early September and a timely boost for a 49ers squad trying to regain momentum in the NFC West.

Oddsmakers are starting to believe Purdy will play. As of Monday, the 49ers opened as 3.5-point favorites at home on DraftKings, a reversal from last week, when they were underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid uncertainty around their quarterback situation. That line movement hints at growing confidence that Purdy will be cleared to suit up, Sports Illustrated reported.

Also read: Jauan Jennings injury update: Will 49ers WR play in Week 7 amid 'broken rib' comment?

49ers Injury troubles across the board

The 49ers’ offense has been battered throughout the season. Key players like George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings have each missed time.

The Week 6 game did not help their case. Backup Mac Jones, who’s filled in since Purdy’s absence, posted his worst outing of the year in a 30–19 loss to Tampa Bay. Jones failed to throw a touchdown and was intercepted twice, dropping the team to 3-1 in his starts. Overall, he’s thrown six scores to three picks this season.

Purdy’s return could bring much-needed stability for a unit that has struggled to find rhythm. The 49ers host the Falcons on Sunday, October 19, at Levi’s Stadium.

FAQs:

What is Brock Purdy’s injury?

Purdy has been dealing with a turf toe injury since Week 3, keeping him sidelined for multiple games.

Will Brock Purdy play in Week 7?

He reportedly has a “chance” to return for the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Who replaced Brock Purdy while he was injured?

Backup quarterback Mac Jones has started in Purdy’s absence, leading the 49ers to a 3-1 record.

What are the current odds for 49ers vs. Falcons?

San Francisco opened as 3.5-point favorites at home for the Week 7 game, signaling optimism about Purdy’s return.