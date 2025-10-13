Why isn't Brock Purdy playing today? Mac Jones' 'horrendous' interception has fans begging for his return

Brock Purdy is not a part of the Sunday NFL game between San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers' QB was instead replaced by Mac Jones, who made his fourth start of the 2025 campaign. A wrong interception by Mac Jones had 49ers fans wondering when Brock Purdy would return.(AP)

However, Jones made a ‘horrendous’ interception in the game, making fans wonder when Purdy will be back in action.

“A miscommunication between Kendrick Bourne and Mac Jones and the Buccaneers get the interception,” a person wrote on X. Another added, “Mac Jones picked off! Buccaneers take over in the redzone with momentum swinging their way.”

Why isn't Brock Purdy playing?

Purdy is out with a toe injury. 49ers, when announcing Purdy would be out for the Sunday game, said “Quarterback Brock Purdy remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a toe injury. The team wants to ensure Purdy is fully back on track before returning to play.”

With Purdy being ruled out for Week 6, this marked the fourth time in six games that the 49ers started without their QB. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared some positive news, saying on X that Purdy could be back in time for the game against Atlanta Falcons.

“There is 'a chance' that San Francisco’s regular starting QB, Brock Purdy can return for next week’s game vs. the Falcons,” he had said ahead of the game. Purdy's injury game in Week 1 during the game against Seattle Seahawks. However, he managed to return to action in Week 4, but this seemed to aggravate the issue, leading him to miss back-to-back games.

While Jones is facing a lot of flak for the error today, he's actually filled in quite nicely for Purdy. He's completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 905 yards, has six scores and just one interception in 2025, as per stats ahead of today's game.