Jaxson Dart concussion row: Brian Daboll, NY Giants in trouble; NFL could take serious action

The New York Giants stunned the football world Thursday night with a commanding 34-17 upset over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart once again proved his poise and playmaking ability, leading Big Blue to one of its most impressive wins in years. Trainers check on New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) after an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Dart completed 17 of 25 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown, adding 58 rushing yards and another score on the ground. But the victory wasn’t without drama late in the third quarter, the rookie appeared shaken after a sack from Patrick Johnson sent him crashing into linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Dart briefly left the game to undergo a concussion evaluation, prompting backup Russell Wilson to step in.

While in the medical tent, running back Cam Skattebo checked in on the rookie. “He was fired up,” Skattebo recalled. “I just told him, ‘We’re good, man, we’ve got you.’ We all know we have to go through protocol, but I wanted to calm him down.”

New York Giants, Daboll in trouble?

Head coach Brian Daboll also entered the tent momentarily, a move that led to a heated exchange with medical staff and could draw scrutiny from the NFL. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that both Daboll and the Giants may face disciplinary action for potentially breaching league concussion protocol.

Daboll later admitted he was wrong. “I apologized directly to our team physician,” he said. “You just want your guy out there, obviously not at risk, but I got caught up in the moment.”

As for Dart, the rookie quarterback kept the focus on the team’s breakthrough win. “Nobody really expected us to do this,” he said. “We just wanted to play hard for each other and find our identity. Tonight, I think we started to.”