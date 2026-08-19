Forget chocolates! These skincare and makeup hampers make thoughtful Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sister

These skincare and makeup hampers make thoughtful Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sister (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the special bond between siblings. This year, the festival celebrating this sacred bond between siblings falls on August 28th. While chocolates and sweets remain classic choices, how about you, as a brother, make it more surprising for her this year?

While she might be expecting another box of chocolates, beauty hampers can make the occasion feel a little more personal. From skincare essentials to everyday makeup favourites, a thoughtfully curated beauty hamper can be a practical yet indulgent gift for a sister who enjoys pampering herself.

Skincare hampers for a little self-care A skincare hamper is a great Raksha Bandhan gift for sisters who love their beauty routines. Look for sets featuring everyday essentials such as face cleansers, moisturisers, serums, sheet masks and lip balms. A hydrating skincare kit can be especially useful for those dealing with dry or tired-looking skin. At the same time, a glow-focused set with ingredients such as vitamin C or niacinamide can appeal to beauty enthusiasts who enjoy brightening products.

For a more relaxing gift, consider a hamper featuring body lotions, shower gels, body scrubs and hand creams. These products can turn an everyday shower routine into a more indulgent self-care ritual.