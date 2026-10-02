Mizoram celebrates Anthurium Festival after three-year hiatus

Aizawl, Anthurium Festival is being organised in Mizoram after a three-year hiatus, with the three-day programme combining floriculture, adventure, and indigenous culture and music events, officials said.

Organised by the state Tourism Department in association with the Horticulture Department, the festival, which is being held at Reiek and nearby Ailawng in Mamit district from October 1 to 3, seeks to showcase anthurium cultivation, besides the state's hilly landscapes, traditional games, local cuisine, handicrafts and community-based tourism.

Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the festival is part of the state government's broader vision of promoting tourism while ensuring that local communities benefit from the sector.

"Tourism must create value not only for destinations, but also for the people who make those destinations special," Hmar said, adding that the festival brings together horticulture, landscapes, culture and communities in a single experience.

Horticulture Minister C Lalsawivunga, who attended the inaugural programme, highlighted the link between tourism promotion and the development of the horticulture sector.

The festival traces its roots to the growth of anthurium cultivation among local communities, including women growers, officials said.

The flower has emerged as both a livelihood opportunity and a commercial product, with growers supplying anthuriums to markets outside Mizoram, they said.

Besides flower shows, nursery visits and garden experiences, the festival offers trekking and cave exploration at destinations including Ngai Tlang, Ailawng Tlang, Reiek Tlang, Khuangchera Puk, Thawngpawnga Puk and Ngaitei Puk. The Reiek Tlang Sunrise Trek is also part of the programme, they added.

Visitors can explore Reiek Heritage Village and nearby areas, while traditional Mizo games such as Insuknawr, Inbuan, Kalchhet and Insaihruipawh, along with Cheraw and other folk performances, traditional music and fashion shows, are being showcased, the officials said.

Local cuisine, handloom and handicrafts, shooting competitions and children's recreational activities are also part of the festival.

A Leikapui musical night featuring Mizo artistes is scheduled for October 2, followed by a closing concert on October 3.

Officials said the festival is also intended to generate economic opportunities for local transport operators, eateries, homestays, guides, artisans, flower growers and other small businesses.

The festival is part of Mizoram's wider 2026 tourism calendar aimed at promoting its horticulture, agriculture, culture, music, food, adventure and community-based tourism, they said.

Anthurium Festival was not organised over the past three years as other festivals were held in its place.

The festival is being held at two venues Reiek and Ailawng to attract more tourist participation, officials added.

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