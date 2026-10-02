From statement earrings to layered necklaces, celebrity jewellery trends to recreate this festive season
From red carpet glamour to festive elegance, here are celebrity jewellery trends that you can add to your style wishlist.
As we enter the festive season, jewellery is going to play a much bigger role in defining how people dress. The exciting part is how celebrities are making traditional jewellery feel more contemporary by experimenting with scale, colour and styling rather than wearing it in a conventional way. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Leshna Shah, founder of Irasva Fine Jewellery, shared tips and tricks on how you can recreate celebrity jewellery looks.
Also read | Looking to refresh your accessory collection? These jewellery trends are worth keeping an eye on
Minimal jewellery trend
“One trend I see continuing strongly is statement earrings paired with minimal jewellery elsewhere,” said Leshna. She highlighted that Alia Bhatt has shown how a strong pair of earrings can completely transform a festive look. Her recent Ganesh Chaturthi look, featuring oversized polki earrings with an ice-blue ensemble, is a beautiful example of traditional jewellery being styled in a fresh, modern way. Deepika Padukone has also consistently used shoulder-grazing earrings to create impact, often allowing the earrings to become the hero of the look.
Layering is trending
Layering is another trend becoming increasingly personal. Instead of wearing a complete jewellery set, people are mixing necklaces, rings and bangles in different proportions. Deepika’s layered necklaces, chokers and stacked rings show how maximalism can still feel considered when every piece has a purpose.
Coloured gemstones trend
“I also think coloured gemstones will have a strong moment this festive season,” highlighted Leshna. Janhvi Kapoor has demonstrated how emeralds and diamonds can create beautiful contrast against festive dressing rather than simply matching the outfit. Emeralds, sapphires and rubies bring colour and personality while retaining the elegance of fine jewellery.
Choker
“The modern choker is another silhouette I expect to see everywhere. Celebrities like Deepika, Alia and Karisma Kapoor have shown how a choker can work with everything from a sari to a lehenga, either as a standalone statement or layered with more delicate pieces,” highlighted Leshna.
According to Leshna, ultimately, the festive season is about recreating a celebrity look exactly. It is about taking inspiration from how they style jewellery and adapting it to your own personality. Whether it is one dramatic pair of earrings, a coloured gemstone or a carefully layered combination, jewellery today is less about following a formula and more about creating a look that feels distinctly your own.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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