Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, everyone's wearing Patola: Here's why fashion is obsessed with Gujarati weave

In the world of heritage handloom, Patola is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, rare double ikat weaving technique, and timeless appeal. Now, with the arrival of the festive season, celebs are making a case for the traditional weave in designer wear, rebranding it through modern styling and contemporary silhouettes. Celebs have worn sarees and other Indian ensembles made using Patola, a special double ikat weave from Gujarat, more visibly in the past few months. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her second child, recently stepped out to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple, wearing an orange and purple Patola kurta set by designer Mayyur Girotra. For recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, both Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Janhvi Kapoor were seen in Patola sarees.

For her mehendi function earlier this year, Anshula Kapoor wore a teal blue Patola-inspired lehenga designed by Arpita Mehta. “We wanted to retain the richness and identity of the Patola, but give it a more contemporary couture feel through the silhouette, the way we placed the textile and the overall styling," Mehta tells us.

For the festivities, Anshula's cousin Shanaya Kapoor also paired a Patola-inspired lehenga in shades of crimson, turquoise, jade and marigold. It was designed by Mayyur Girotra.

Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut, who has been making a case for heritage fashion, also wore a red and yellow Patan Patola saree from Frontier Raas earlier this year. Among others who flaunted a Patola was actor Bhumi Satish Pednekar. She wore a deep purple saree worn, teamed with a low-cut blouse.

Craft behind the weave Produced in Gujarat’s Patan, Patola requires mathematical precision, grid-based calculations and geometric planning before the weave even begins. Artisans tie-and-dye both the warp (vertical) and weft (horizontal) threads to align the colours in a pattern. Textile revivalist Madhu Jain says, “A genuine Patola saree can take over six months to make, weigh over 3kg and cost up to ₹3 lakh. The torchbearers of this craft are Bharatbhai Kantilal Salvi and Rohitbhai Kantilal Salvi, master craftsmen from the Salvi family of Patan.”