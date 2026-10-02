General physician says ‘people with ADHD burn out 2 to 3 times faster than everyone else’; explains difference between the two
In a recent video, Dr Nina clarified the differences between ADHD and burnout executive dysfunction, highlighting how both can share symptoms.
Is it ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) or is it burnout? According to Dr Nina, a medical doctor and consultant general physician with over 10 years of experience, both are quite similar on the surface, which can lead to confusion. However, it is important to understand both for better diagnosis and management.
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ADHD vs burnout
In an Instagram post shared on September 14, the general physician explained in detail the distinction between the two and why they often seem quite similar. “[They have] the same symptoms on the surface: brain fog, task paralysis, and emotional static, but completely different timelines underneath,” she said in the video.
According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental condition marked by ongoing patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that interfere with daily functioning. Meanwhile, burnout is an occupational phenomenon (not a medical disease) characterised by chronic exhaustion and persistent negative attitudes or cynicism toward job demands.
What are ADHD executive dysfunction and burnout executive dysfunction
Dr Nina focused on ADHD executive dysfunction and burnout executive dysfunction in her video. She explained that if you have ADHD executive dysfunction, it is always there, even if you've masked it brilliantly.
She explained the symptoms: “You've always needed urgency to get started, you've always lost things, you've always been amazing at what you love, but a little bit hopeless at anything that bores you.” She added that with ADHD dysfunction, stress makes it louder, but it didn't cause it.
Meanwhile, burnout executive dysfunction is acquired, Dr Nina highlighted. Explaining what it feels like, she said, “There's a cliff. At the top, you used to hold 10 things in your head at once. You were sharp, fast, and sure of yourself. Multitasking? Easy. Now you can't hold on to a thought for more than 30 seconds. You're struggling with what feels like basic things. Showering, deciding what to wear, and doing the groceries.”
Dr Nina further added that with burnout and executive dysfunction, you may have been able to perform high-level tasks without difficulty and continue to excel in your career. However, the thought of how brilliant you used to be now brings you grief. “It feels like a decline because it is one,” she added.
The twist
Dr Nina emphasised that the twist is that though ADHD executive dysfunction and burnout executive dysfunction are different from each other, people with ADHD burn out two to three times faster than everyone else, because: “existing in a neurotypical world costs more cognitive energy every single day.”
Lastly, she cautioned that her statements aren't a diagnosis; they're just a way to start noticing your own patterns and reach out to a professional.
About the expert
Dr Nina is a medical doctor with over 10 years of experience. She is a consultant general physician and educator with the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, a medical contractor with the New Zealand Defence Force, and deeply passionate about burnout prevention and recovery.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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