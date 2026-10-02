Does sauna benefit your heart health? Cornell-trained physician explains, shares how to do it correctly

Most people think of a sauna as a wellness trend. The clinical data says it’s one of the most powerful passive longevity tools we have, according to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, MD, board-certified in emergency medicine and a Cornell-trained physician.

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In an Instagram video shared on August 1, Dr Vassily explained why sauna is actually good for longevity. He cited clinical evidence found by a Finnish cohort study that followed over 2,000 men for 20 years. According to him, the findings were striking.

Sauna benefits your heart health Dr Vassily stated that the study found that men who use a sauna four to seven times per week had a 40% lower risk of all-cause mortality compared to the men who used it once a week. Moreover, cardiovascular death dropped by 40%, sudden cardiac death dropped by 63%, and fatal coronary disease dropped by 48%.

These are not small effects, Dr Vassily stressed. “These are the kinds of numbers you see with major pharmaceutical intervention. The mechanism makes sense,” he added.