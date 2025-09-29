Tampa Bay Bucs' Chase McLaughlin scores 65-yard FG: What is longest field goal in NFL history? Full list

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin made franchise history with his 65-yard field goal in the Sunday NFL match against the Philadelphia Eagles. Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin scored the goal against Philadelphia Eagles. (AP)

Not only is it the Bucs longest field goal in franchise history but it is also the second longest field goal in the history of NFL. McLaughlin's achievement is tied with Brandon Aubrey's of the Dallas Cowboys who also scored a 65-yard goal in 2024.

Longest field goals in NFL history

The longest field goal in NFL history is at 66 yards, which was scored by Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. Aubrey, as mentioned is tied with McLaughlin now for second spot with 65-yard FGs.

In third place is Aubrey again, this time tied with Matt Prater of Denver Broncos. The former scored a 64-yard goal in 2025 while the latter managed the same feat in 2013.

Several players have managed to score FGs from 63 yards out. They include Joey Slye of New England Patriots who did it in 2024, Brett Maher of Dallas Cowboys from his goal in 2019, Graham Gano of Carolina Panthers who did the same in 2018, David Akers of San Francisco 49ers who scored in 2012, Sebastian Janikowski of Oakland Raiders who scored in 2011, Denver Broncos player Jason Elam who did it back in 1998, and Tom Dempsey who scored for New Orleans Saints in 1970.

Players who scored 62-yard goals include: Matt Prater of Arizona Cardinals, who managed this twice, Harrison Butker of Kansas City Chiefs, Brett Maher of Dallas Cowboys, who also scored two of these, Stephen Gostkowski of New England Patriots, and Matt Bryant of Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There are many players who have managed to score 61 and 60-yard goals as well. Interestingly, the longest field goal in the history of the game came from Cam Little of Jacksonville Jaguars in the game against Pittsburgh Steelers. However, it didn't make it to the record books because it was in a pre-season game.