Shedeur Sanders believes he's ready for NFL starting role with Browns: ‘I know I’m capable of…'

Shedeur Sanders, the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback, believes he should already be viewed as starting material in the NFL, even if he is currently sitting as the No. 3 QB for the Browns. The 22-year-old spoke to ESPN Cleveland this week and didn’t shy away from bold comments. Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns declared in an interview that he was better than NFL starters.(Getty Images via AFP)

Shedeur Sanders on his abilities

“I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,” Sanders said.

He added that while he respects his current role, he does not see it as permanent. “I’m not comfortable being a scout team player, but honestly, that’s my situation, so I’m going to make the best of it and enjoy my moment,” he explained.

Draft slide and Browns depth chart

Once projected as a possible top-five draft pick, Sanders slipped all the way to No. 144 overall in this year’s draft. That drop left him battling for a starting role in Cleveland, CBS Sports reported. After the camp competition, he landed at No. 3, even after Kenny Pickett was traded.

Slotting behind veteran Joe Flacco and backup Dillon Gabriel, Sanders now spends most of his time leading the scout team in practice. “Overall, I feel like I’m doing great and doing what I need to do each and every day,” he said.

Why Sheduer Sanders did not go to the Ravens

According to ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly looked at drafting him at No. 141, but his camp was not interested in him sitting behind Lamar Jackson. Sanders later downplayed speculation about what could have been, saying he is focused on his situation in Cleveland.

For now, Sanders insists he’s ready if called upon. “I don’t think playing or not playing is in my hands,” he said. “If things happen, if things pan out where I play, then I’ll be out there and ready to play. I’m ready to play right now.”

Whether Sanders gets his chance depends on how the Browns’ season unfolds.

FAQs

Who is Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders is a rookie quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

What did Shedeur Sanders say about NFL quarterbacks?

In an interview with ESPN Cleveland, Sanders said he believes he is “capable of doing better” than some current NFL starters.

Where is Shedeur Sanders on the Browns’ depth chart?

Sanders is currently the No. 3 quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.