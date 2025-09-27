Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s wedding weekend kicks off with private rehearsal dinner; star-studded guest list revealed

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding weekend is officially underway. Harper’s Bazaar reported that the couple hosted a private rehearsal dinner last night at a sprawling country mansion in Goleta. The intimate affair gave a first glimpse into who made the guest list ahead of the big day. Since announcing their engagement last December with the caption “forever begins now,” fans have speculated which celebrities would get an invite to Gomez and Balnco’s wedding. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco hosted an intimate rehearsal dinner ahead of their wedding. Here is what we know.(REUTERS)

Taylor Swift shields herself from paparazzi

Taylor Swift, who first met Gomez backstage at a Jonas Brothers concert in 2008, arrived in California with a small entourage of umbrellas to stay hidden from cameras. Photographers did not catch her face, but they did spot a white box carried by her security team. Swift, now engaged to Travis Kelce, has offered her flower girl services in the past, so a little wedding surprise would not be shocking.

Co-stars and celebrity friends join the celebration

Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin were confirmed attendees. Gomez told The Drew Barrymore Show last spring that “Marty is due to give a speech” and “Steve will probably pull out his banjo,” E! News reported. Paul Rudd was also seen chatting with the couple at the El Encanto luxury spa resort before dinner. Meryl Streep, however, was absent.

Other stars celebrating the weekend, according to Us Weekly, include Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, and David Henrie, Gomez’s former Wizards of Waverly Place costar.

The weekend promises more star-studded moments as the wedding approaches, but for now, this private dinner was the perfect quiet kickoff for Gomez and Blanco’s nuptials.

