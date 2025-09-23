Ed Sheeran net worth in 2025: A look at his $350-million fortune ahead of Loop Tour

As Ed Sheeran is ready to hit the road again in 2026, it is not just his music that is making headlines. The British singer-songwriter has built a whopping $350 million empire, placing him among the richest performers, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Here's a look at his multi-million dollar fortune and how he amassed it: Know everything about Ed Sheeran's net worth and upcoming Loop Tour 2026.(AP)

Decoding Ed Sheeran $350 million net worth

Most of Sheeran’s earnings come from live shows. His Divide Tour (2017–2019) pulled in more than $776 million, ranking as one of the highest-grossing tours ever. The Mathematics Tour, running from 2022 to 2025, filled stadiums across Europe and Asia, according to Forbes.

In addition to making music, he owns Gingerbread Man Records and co-runs the London bar Bertie Blossoms. His other ventures include commercials and advertisements, including his famous collaboration with Heinz Ketchup.

Real estate has become another piece of his fortune. He is reportedly a proud owner of nearly 30 properties in London, a Suffolk estate, and a villa in Umbria, Italy. In 2024, he also bought a minority stake in Ipswich Town Football Club.

Loop Tour 2026: Dates and venues

Sheeran’s Loop Tour kicks off in June 2026, across 26 stadiums in the US and Canada, with a setlist mixing tracks from his new album Play and older hits. Here's the complete list of dates and venues:

June 13 – Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

June 20 – Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

June 25 – Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

June 27 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

July 4 – Denver, CO, Empower Field

July 18 – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium

July 21 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park

July 25 – Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium

August 1 – Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

August 8 – Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium

August 15 – Minneapolis, MN, U.S. Bank Stadium

August 21–22 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

August 29 – Detroit, MI, Ford Field

September 4–5 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

September 19 – Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

September 25–26 – Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

October 3 – Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

October 10 – Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium

October 17 – Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium

October 24 – Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

October 29–30 – Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live

November 7 – Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium

Loop Tour presale registration

Presale registration opens September 23, 2025, at 9 AM (local time) via EdSheeran.com. American Express cardholders get early access at noon the same day. General sales begin September 26 at 10 AM.

FAQs:

What is Ed Sheeran’s net worth in 2025?

Ed Sheeran’s net worth is estimated at $350 million, making him one of Britain’s richest under-40s.

How did Ed Sheeran make his fortune?

His wealth comes from record sales, record-breaking tours, business ventures, and real estate investments.

When does Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour 2026 start?

The tour begins June 13, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona, and ends November 7 in Tampa, Florida.