Who is the richest chef in US? Elon Musk's brother Kimbal tops 2025 list

Kimbal Musk tops the list of the richest chefs. The younger brother of Elon Musk has built his fortune through restaurants, urban farming ventures, and years of work tied to Tesla. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 52-year-old has a net worth of $500 million in 2025. Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk's younger brother, is the richest celebrity chef in the world.(Reuters)

Back in the mid-90s, Kimbal and Elon launched Zip2, a software guide that Compaq bought for $307 million. That deal set him up, but instead of staying in tech, he turned toward food, farming, and community projects.

Also read: Monica Bellucci net worth: A look at Italian actress' fortune

Building restaurants and gardens

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kimbal Musk runs The Kitchen Restaurant Group, with locations across Illinois and Colorado. He also co-founded Square Roots, an urban farming company that grows produce in stacked hydroponic units. He started the nonprofit Big Green to put “Learning Gardens” in schools. More than 700 such gardens have been built so far, encouraging kids to learn about food by growing it themselves.

In 2018, the World Economic Forum gave him the title of “Global Social Entrepreneur of the Year.” Alongside his ventures, he has also had a seat on the boards of Tesla, SpaceX, and other companies. Musk has appeared on shows like 60 Minutes, Chopped, and Today.

Tesla money keeps him near the top

Restaurants and nonprofits keep him busy, but Tesla stock has done the heavy lifting when it comes to wealth. Celebrity Net Worth notes that Kimbal Musk has sold around $100 million worth of shares since Tesla went public. Before the 2020 five-for-one split, he held 130,000 shares. That became 572,000 after the split. When Tesla hit $880 in early 2021, its stake crossed the $500 million mark. A second split in 2022 boosted his count to 1.7 million shares.

Also read: Most-streamed US musician: How Taylor Swift overtook Bad Bunny, Drake and more

From South Africa to the US food scene

Kimbal Musk was born on September 20, 1972, in Pretoria, South Africa. After high school, he moved to Canada, where he studied business at Queen’s University. Early jobs included running a painting service and working at Scotiabank. He and Elon then built Zip2, cashed out, and went their separate ways.

Instead of diving deeper into tech, he enrolled at the French Culinary Institute in New York. In 2004, he opened The Kitchen in Boulder with Jen Lewin and Hugo Matheson. The restaurant earned spots on lists from Gourmet and the James Beard Foundation. He later co-founded Next Door American Eatery and poured time and money into school garden programs, eventually creating Big Green. His work blends business and philanthropy, which has drawn both applause and pushback.

Family

Musk married Jen Lewin in 2001 and had three kids. The couple divorced in 2010. In 2018, he married environmental activist Christiana Wyly, daughter of former billionaire Sam Wyly.

FAQs:

What is Kimbal Musk’s net worth in 2025?

Celebrity Net Worth lists it at $500 million.

How did Kimbal Musk make his money?

He made his fortune through Tesla shares, restaurant ventures, and companies like Square Roots.

Is Kimbal Musk related to Elon Musk?

Yes, he is Elon Musk’s younger brother.

What restaurants does Kimbal Musk own?

He runs The Kitchen Restaurant Group and helped launch Next Door American Eatery.

What is Big Green?

It is a nonprofit Musk co-founded to build Learning Gardens in schools across the US.