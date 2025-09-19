Monica Bellucci net worth: A look at Italian actress' fortune

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have officially parted ways. The couple announced their split in a joint statement released by AFP on Friday, September 19, 2025, ending months of speculation about their relationship. Italian actress Monica Bellucci and US director Tim Burton have parted ways.(AFP)

Who is Monica Bellucci?

Bellucci was born in 1964 in Città di Castello, Umbria. She started modeling at just 13. In her early 20s, she moved to Milan, signed with Elite Model Management, and started working across Paris and New York as a model. Her modeling career included campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and appearances on magazine covers like French Elle, Vanity Fair, and Maxim.

Monica Bellucci movies

Bellucci successfully shifted into acting in the 1990s. She appeared in hits like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and also got nominated for a César Award for her role in the French movie The Apartment. She also starred in other hits like Malèna, Irreversible, and Tears of the Sun.

But her most talked about performance was Persephone in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. She has also played Mary Magdalene in The Passion of the Christ and a Bond girl in Spectre.

Awards, recognition, and assets

Over the years, her performances have earned her many nominations and honors. These include the European Golden Globe, Silver Ribbon, and Saturn Award. Bellucci, as a model, has appeared in global campaigns. She even walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana well into her 50s.

Also Read: Tim Burton talks about his dread of AI as an exhibition of his work opens in London

Monica Bellucci net worth

Bellucci’s financial portfolio reflects her longevity. Her career as an actress and model has helped her amass a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Among her key assets are luxury cars such as Mercedes-Benz, Mini Cooper, and Audi, valued at more than $1.1 million. She also owns a Lancia Delta III worth $32,000.

Monica Bellucci personal Life

Bellucci was married to French actor Vincent Cassel from 1999 to 2013, with whom she shares two daughters. Her relationship with Tim Burton began in late 2023 after years of professional overlap, but the pair confirmed this week that they are parting ways.

With a long, successful career as an actress and model, a net worth of $45 million, Bellucci remains one of Italy’s most celebrated cultural figures.

Also Read: Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci part ways after two years, issue joint statement

FAQs:

1. When did Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton announce their split?

They confirmed the breakup in a joint statement on September 19, 2025.

2. What is Monica Bellucci’s net worth?

Her net worth is estimated at $45 million.

3. How did Monica Bellucci make her fortune?

Her wealth comes from a long modeling career, major movie roles, endorsements, and luxury assets.

4. Who was Monica Bellucci married to before Tim Burton?

She was married to French actor Vincent Cassel from 1999 to 2013, and they share two daughters.