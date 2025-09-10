Glen Powell sets record straight on Gigi Paris split amid Sydney Sweeney romance buzz, reveals Tom Cruise's role in it

Actor Glen Powell has finally addressed his former girlfriend Gigi Paris' narrative about their breakup and Sydney Sweeney romance drama, crediting his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise for helping him navigate it all. But internet is not buying it. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell worked together in Anyone But You.

Glen breaks his silence

Glen spoke about the buzz around his personal life and highly publicised split from Gigi Paris in an interview with GQ magazine. He mentioned that he doesn’t "exactly" agree with Gigi’s recounting of the end of their relationship.

“I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her. Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she’s welcome to it. Relationships are really hard. And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch and they will each tell their own narrative,” Glen said while talking about Gigi.

Glen admitted that it was Tom’s advice that helped him navigate the tough times, sharing, “(Tom) basically said, ‘Hey, it’s going to get really, really loud. It’s your job to just turn the volume down. Just remember you have your hand on that switch. You have your hand on the ability to turn up that noise or turn it down.’ And really just turning down the noise and trusting your own gut has been a real godsend for me.”

Glen and Tom have been close since working together in the 2022 Top Gun: Maverick. In April, Glen at CinemaCon shared that he called Tom for advice about how to run on camera after he was cast in The Running Man remake.

Internet not buying his explanation

Fans on social media aren't entirely buying his explanation, with many still questioning his decision to lean on romance rumours with Sydney.

“He blamed Sydney Sweeney for all the dating, chemistry PR and now his ex's comments on what he told her is just her narrative. He sounds like a pos who would never admit when he's wrong,” one wrote on Reddit, with another sharing, “Gigi dodged a bullet but that whole debacle must’ve been extremely hurtful for her after being in a serious relationship with him for 3 years and then just being blind sighted by him.”

“Glen Powell torched his relationship to promote a movie. Difficult to respect that order of priorities,” wrote one. Another comment read, “It’s one thing to sort of play up a relationship for press when you are both single but neither were so it was just super disrespectful to their partners to not at some point publicly clarify that they were still happily partnered when the gossip really started to heat up.”

One wrote, “He has no need to be entering into PR schemes or otherwise to court the public. It’s the fact he has jeopardised his own relationship to engage in a weird PR stunt for one of the world’s most mediocre films. To the point where I wonder if there was a genuine connection with his co star he was curious about due to PR manipulations and it was easier (or he felt would look better) to state that to his partner as the reason he was engaging with it rather than making it seem like he had to cheap out his relationship because he actually was developing feelings. I’d prob have more respect for an honest cheater than a PR machine bizarrely.”

What did Gigi say about Sydney Sweeney romance buzz

During her appearance on the Too Much podcast in June, Gigi called out Glen for leaning into the romance rumours with Sydney to promote their 2023 rom-com, Anyone But You.

She said, “I just wanted respect, especially if it’s gonna be public. Like, don’t make an a** out of me. Like, just don’t make a fool out of someone you’ve been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?”

“Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, ‘No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn’t do that.’ That’s all that needed to be said. And that wasn’t said … Never once,” she added.

Gigi also claimed that the actor dumped her when he was shooting Anyone But You in Australia.

Both Glen and Sydney have confirmed that they played up the romance rumours to market Anyone But You. “That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully,” Glen told the New York Times in April 2024.