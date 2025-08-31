Matthew McConaughey to Glen Powell: Celebs cheering for Arch Manning at Texas vs Ohio State

The Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State game has been a highly anticipated one, and the celebrity turnout at Ohio Stadium proves it. Some big names names from sports, entertainment, and politics were seen at the sidelines of the game that saw Arch Manning in action finally in action. Ohio State claimed a 7-0 lead over Texas Longhorns, going into the first half.(Getty Images via AFP)

Celebrities at the Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State game

Matthew McConaughey, known for his role in True Detective and more, showed up in orange to support the Longhorns. Sporting a hat and glasses, the Hollywood star was seen making his way to his seat in a packed stadium.

Glen Powell, who recently starred opposite Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You, also sported orange, and donned shades. Powell was seen in a jersey with his name and No 1 at the back.

There was a strong turnout for Ohio State as well, with former Buckeyes Will Howard and TreVeyon Henderson present in the stands. Orlando Pace, former OSU star was among those present as well.

Ohio governor, Mike Dewine, and current Ohio Lt. governor, Jim Tressel were there as well, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Other notable attendees include Texas governor Greg Abbott, Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT coach, and Scott Turner, US Secretary of Housing.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for Ohio Governor is also present, and shared a photo from the stadium.

Abby Summers, star of Netflix's docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, D'Angelo Russell, former OSU basketball star, Mack Brown, former Texas coach, Roger Clemens, former MLB star, and Jack Sawyer and Gee Scott Jr., Ohio State's 2025 college football champions were also present.

While many were excited to see Manning, it was not the most memorable of performances. After two years on the bench, Manning did not quite have the ideal start with the QB going into the half just 5-for-10 for 26 yards, with the Buckeyes claiming a 7-0 lead over the Longhorns. Manning also failed to get any traction at all on offense during the first thirty minutes of the game.