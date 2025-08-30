Arch Manning family tree: How is Texas Longhorns QB related to Peyton, Eli, and Cooper Manning?

Arch Manning on Sunday became the latest Manning to lead a football team. The 21-year-old Texas QB struggled through the first half against Ohio State, going 5-for-10 for 26 yards, with the Longhorns failing to make it past the Ohio State 40-yard line. Their opponents secured a 7-0 lead. Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws a first-half pass while playing the Ohio State Buckeyes (Getty Images via AFP)

Arch's start today comes after he went two years behind Quinn Ewers, with some spot duty and two career starts when Ewers was injured. Manning finally takes over the Longhorns as the undisputed leader of a team chasing a national title.

“I'm excited,” Manning said. “This is what I've been waiting for. I spent two years not playing, so might as well go have fun, right?"

The Texas Longhorns’ quarterback hails from a football dynasty that includes uncles Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as Cooper Manning. Born on April 26, 2005, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Arch is the son of Cooper Manning and Ellen Heidingsfelder.

Relation to Peyton and Eli Manning: Arch is the nephew of Peyton and Eli, both NFL legends. Peyton, a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and Eli, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, are the sons of Archie Manning, making them Arch’s uncles. Archie, a former New Orleans Saints quarterback, is Arch’s grandfather, linking three generations of Manning quarterbacks.

Relation to Cooper Manning: Cooper, Arch’s father, is the eldest son of Archie and Olivia Manning. A wide receiver at Ole Miss, Cooper’s career ended due to a spinal condition (spinal stenosis) before the NFL, but he has remained a key figure in the family’s football narrative.

Mom Ellen Heidingsfelder: Ellen, born in 1969 in Louisiana, is a New Orleans native and attorney who graduated from the University of Virginia and Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She married Cooper in 1999, and they have three children: Arch, Heid (born 2001), and Mary (born 2003).