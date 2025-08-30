Scooter Braun net worth: How much does Sydney Sweeney's rumored romantic interest earn?

Sydney Sweeney is back in the news, and this time it's her love life that is in focus. The Euphoria actor is reportedly dating Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber's former manager, as per Star magazine. Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were reportedly seen together in Venice in June after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.(X/@sydney_sweeney and X/@theegrandeheels)

The 27-year-old actor was seen with the 44-year-old music producer in Venice, in June, after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding. Sweeney was seen in a black floral dress, while Braun sported shades, according to videos of the day that have been shared online.

Braun, reportedly, is telling those closest to him that he's dating Sweeney, but has asked for the matter to be kept on the down low for now, Star said, citing a source. There has been no official confirmation from either Braun or Sweeney.

Sweeney has had a busy year apart from movies and shows – with her American Eagle jeans ad, and a Jeff Bezos-backed lingerie line reportedly in the works. Her net worth is estimated to be around $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. So, with news of her dating Braun, many are wondering how much the music manager is worth. Here's the details.

Scooter Braun net worth

Scooter Braun is perhaps best known for discovering Justin Bieber, when the Baby singer was just 12 years old. Since then Braun built an empire which included artist management, song catalog management and more.

Braun sold his company Ithaca Holdings in 2021 to South Korean company HYBE America, the subsidiary of HYBE– the same group that manages K-pop sensation BTS. Bloomberg reported that the deal saw HYBE pay $1.05 billion.

Indeed, Ithaca's management arm had some stars during its time, including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, apart from Bieber of course. With all this, Braun's net worth is estimated to be around $500 million, as of 2025, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Bieber has yet to clear a $31 million settlement with Braun, Page Six reported this July, meaning that the music manager could be in for a nice windfall.